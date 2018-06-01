Laughing Squid

Hermit Crabs on a Thai Beach Are Using Empty Cans For Housing When Shells Are Taken as Souvenirs

A concerning BBCEarth video shows that the increasing tourism to beaches in Thailand have left a dearth of shells for hermit crabs to make their homes. While some have turned to 3D printing to address this need, the human desire for a saltwater souvenir has eclipsed production. So rather than using shells to create their homes, the hermit crabs on this Thai beach have turned to empty tin cans from big piles of rubbish for protection. While it serves the immediate need in the short term, the long term effects of using tin cans can change the shape of the crab’s body so that it will never fit into a shell again.

With shells disappearing because of tourists, hermit crabs in Thailand have turned to rubbish to solve their housing crisis.


