Two Border Collies Impressively Herd a Waddle of Ducks Under a Girl Doing a Backbend

Border collies Roy and Ty of Quack Pack USA showcased their remarkable skill at the Maury County Fair in Columbia, Tennessee, when they herded a waddle of ducks straight through the space underneath a girl doing a backbend.

This is a video of Chad Collins, working his border collies Roy and Ty under a little girl doing a backbend at a demonstration at the Maury County Fair.

This trick was probably a bit more complicated than herding ducks through a hoop but made for a great show put on by Chad Collins and Candy Collins.

Other Demonstrations Showing How Well the Dogs Herd