Four Border Collies Work Together to Herd a Waddle of Ducks Back and Forth Through a Hula Hoop

Four border collies named Ben, Ty, Roy, and Tam worked in synch with each other to very skillfully herd a waddle of ducks back and forth through a blue hula hoop.

This group of dogs, known as Quack Pack USA, perform regularly across the herding circuit with their humans, Chad Collins and Candy Collins and are available to put on custom shows.

Our border collies are trained to work many types of animals, including ducks. We are available for shows.

