Henry Rollins Tells High-Octane Stories About His Life While Eating Progressively Spicy Wings

On a very hot episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, the one and only Henry Rollins sat down with host Sean Evans to tell high-octane stories about his life while eating progressively spicy wings.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
On a very hot episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, the one and only Henry Rollins sat down with host Sean Evans to tell high-octane stories about his life while eating progressively spicy wings.
Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Pinterest | Feedly
Subscribe and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!
Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.