Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Henry Rollins Tells High-Octane Stories About His Life While Eating Progressively Spicy Wings

by at on

On a very hot episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, the one and only Henry Rollins sat down with host Sean Evans to tell high-octane stories about his life while eating progressively spicy wings.

Henry Rollins Tells High-Octane Stories About His Life While Eating Progressively Spicy Wings


Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Pinterest | Feedly


Related Laughing Squid Posts
Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email

Subscribe and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy