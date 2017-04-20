Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Helpful Suggestions For Sleeping Better at Night

by at on

In an eye-opening episode of asapSCIENCE, Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown helpfully explain why a person might feel tired, even after a full night of rest and how one can sleep better at night. The primary causes for disturbed sleep are lack of exercise, eating poorly, not drinking enough water, too much coffee and alcohol dependence.

Those glasses of wine or beers before bed may also be affecting your day. Studies have found that after becoming intoxicated, while test subjects would fall asleep faster, their quality of sleep was actually much lower particularly during the second half of their night’s sleep. Ultimately alcohol reduces the amount of REM sleep you get…

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.