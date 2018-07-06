Laughing Squid

Amazing Panoramic Helicopter Footage of Legal and Illegal Fourth of July Fireworks Over Los Angeles

Illegal Fireworks Over Los Angeles

Despite the fact that private fireworks are illegal in Los Angeles, the defiant city lights up everywhere on the Fourth of July, and 2018 was certainly no exception. Local newsrooms such as NBC and along with Los Angeles Times, deployed helicopters to fly over downtown Los Angeles and capture panoramic views of these brilliant displays.

A panoramic view from City Terrace shows downtown Los Angeles erupting in legal and illegal fireworks shows. Despite the fact that fireworks are prohibited in Los Angeles, thousands of illegal fireworks are fired off during the Fourth of July.


