Heinz Ketchup Turns Into ‘Tomato Blood’ for Halloween

Heinz Ketchup has undergone a spooky transformation into a limited edition Tomato Blood for Halloween. This bloody squeeze bottle is part of a full costume kit for Trick or Treating.

A collectible Heinz tomato blood costume kit. Stuffed with everything you need to create the perfect bloody Halloween costume. Including, of course, your very own limited edition 20 oz. Squeeze bottle of Heinz tomato blood…the same classic heinz ketchup you know and love, but with a spooky halloween makeover.

Also available are a wide array of costumes that go perfectly with tomato blood. Included are such costumes as a bloody mummy, a bloody corpse bride, a bloody scientist, and a bloody pirate.

