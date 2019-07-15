Headbanging Knitters Perform With Yarn and Needles at First Heavy Metal Knitting Championships in Finland

Knitters of the world gathered in Joensuu, Finland to compete in the very first Heavy Metal Knitting Championships ever. Each knitter was graded upon their attitude, their performing skills, their storytelling talents, their connection with the audience and their ability to convey their culture, all while a death metal band played behind them.

Heavy Metal Knitting is about combining handicrafts and heavy metal music in a fresh way. During the Heavy Knitting World Championships, the competitors knit to the rhythm of the music in a fashion somewhat similar to the air guitar, but the available tools will consist of knitting needles and a rocking attitude!

The winner of the contest was a competitor from Japan.

The first-ever Heavy Metal Knitting World Championships were held on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 in Joensuu, Finland. The winner of the title is GIGA BODY METAL from Japan. 2nd place went to Crafts with Ellen from Denmark and 3rd place to 9” Needles from the USA

via Stuff, Neatorama