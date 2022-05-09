Musician Performs the Intros to Iconic Heavy Metal Songs on Different Percussion Instruments

Canadian percussionist Joe Porter performed the intros from several iconic heavy metal songs on a variety of percussion instruments played in a row.
Having a ton of fun with these Iconic Rock & Metal Music Riffs with Cool Instruments! (Anything but a guitar
The performance included such songs as “Enter Sandman” by Metallica on hammered dulcimer, “Sweet Child ‘o Mine” by Guns ‘n Roses on steel pan, “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC on Slapaphone, “Californication” by Red Hot Chili Peppers on Vibraphone, “Master of Puppets” by Metallica on Flairdrum, and “The Trooper” by Iron Maiden on marimba.