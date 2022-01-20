Heavy Metal Drummer Is Surprised How Intense ABBA Is After Hearing and Playing Them for the Very First Time

Heavy metal multi-instrumentalist Seth Everman sat behind his drum kit as he listened to ABBA for the very first time. As he listened, he played along to the song “Mama Mia”. While Everman appreciated that the band was Swedish, like himself, he was surprised to find out how much energy was required to play the intense percussion track.

Metal drummer listens to ABBA for the first time. …I don’t think I’ve been sweating this much since like 2007. …In this video I play music for drum. ABBA Mamma Mia (swedish by the way so it is automatically very good) plus metal drums.