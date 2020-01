Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Spanish musician Chris Chronos performed a brilliant cover of the Jaskier (Dandelion) song “Toss a Coin To Your Witcher”, from the second episode of the Netflix series The Witcher. Chronos impressively played every instrument and performed all of the vocals for his badass rendition.

A song for all my fellow Witcher Fans, and a tribute to all the makers of the series!

Here’s the original version.