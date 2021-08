A Heavy Metal Cover of the ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Theme

Guitarist Eric Calderone (331Erock) performed a heavy metal cover of the theme to the classic true crime series Unsolved Mysteries. According to Calderone, the show was scary, but he always loved the theme.

So I’ve watched this show since basically I was born. And I won’t lie, Robert Stack used to scare the absolute shit outta me haha. The theme though…..mmm mmmmmmmm.

Here’s the original theme from 1990.