A Touching Christmas Advert Showing the Heathrow Bears Falling in Love and Growing Old Together

The 2017 Christmas advert for Heathrow Airport tells the wonderfully heartwarming story of their adorable mascot teddy bear couple as they fall in love, start a family and grow old together, shown through touching vignettes of flights taken throughout the years.
For over 70 years we’ve been reuniting families for Christmas. A lot’s changed in that time, not least Edward and Doris’ fashion sense. But the big hugs and little surprises remain, as you’ll discover in our new film starring the Heathrow Bears.
It's a Wonderful Flight. The #heathrowbears are back in time for Christmas… ??????
Find out more at: https://t.co/YY1XgMVAmt pic.twitter.com/Rde8X65mGJ
— Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) November 20, 2017