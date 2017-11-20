A Touching Christmas Advert Showing the Heathrow Bears Falling in Love and Growing Old Together

For over 70 years we’ve been reuniting families for Christmas. A lot’s changed in that time, not least Edward and Doris’ fashion sense. But the big hugs and little surprises remain, as you’ll discover in our new film starring the Heathrow Bears.

