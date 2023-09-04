Wayward Hawk Flies in Through Window Startling Guitar Player and Her Dog

While performer Nikki Kundanmal was practicing guitar, her little white dog began barking in a valiant effort to let her know that a wayward hawk had flown in through the window and was heading for her.

Unaware of the unexpected visitor, an annoyed Kundanmal repeatedly shushed her dog until the hawk landed beside her on her desk. The bird startled her so much that she spilled her canned energy drink onto her computer as she hurried away. Luckily, the hawk decided there was nothing to eat and finally left.