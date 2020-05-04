Celebrities Share Their Personal Experiences With Psychedelics in Netflix Documentary ‘Have a Good Trip’

In the eye-opening Netflix documentary Have a Good Trip, celebrities across music, film, and television share their personal experiences with psychedelic drugs in a very descriptive manner. Animations bring these descriptions to colorful life. Included in those participating are Sting, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Ad-Rock, Rosie Perez, A$AP Rocky, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, and Rob Corddry.

Mixing comedy with a thorough investigation of psychedelics, HAVE A GOOD TRIP explores the pros, cons, science, history, future, pop cultural impact, and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens. The film tackles the big questions: Can psychedelics have a powerful role in treating depression, addiction, and helping us confront our own mortality? Are we all made of the same stuff? Is love really all we need? Can trees talk?