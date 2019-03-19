The Disturbing Worldwide Phenomenon of Hat Man Appearing in Nightmares Before Sleep Paralysis Sets In

In a fascinating report for Quartz, reporter Corrinne Purtill talks about the disturbing phenomenon that has invaded the dreams of thousands of people around the world. In these nightmares, a silent, faceless man in a hat presents himself in a vaguely menacing manner just before a terrifying episode of sleep paralysis sets in. Purtill speaks with a number of professionals who found this dream to have common cultural connotations based upon worry and fear but just a construct of the mind nonetheless.

In truth, there is no stranger lurking in the corners of our rooms at night. The Hat Man is only in our minds, and that may be even scarier.