Musician Plays ‘Harry Potter’ Theme on a Modern Version of Medieval Portative Organ

Musician Iwo Jedynecki performed a theme from the Harry Potter movies on a modern portative accordion, an interesting bellow instrument used in Europe during the Middle Ages and Renaissance. The high pitches make the instrument sound more like a train whistle, which makes the cover altogether more interesting.

Harry Potter themes on modern portative organ hit different strikes.

Other Performances on a Medieval Portative Organ