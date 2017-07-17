Harrison Ford is Being Hunted in an Eerie New Trailer for Blade Runner 2049

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for Blade Runner 2049, the upcoming sci-fi movie directed by Denis Villeneuve, co-produced by Ridley Scott, and sequel to the original 1982 Blade Runner film. The eerie new trailer follows Ryan Gosling (LAPD Officer K) as he tracks down Harrison Ford (Rick Deckard) and learns that he is being hunted. Blade Runner 2049 is set to blast its way into theaters on October 6th, 2017.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.