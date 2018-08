French musician Mathieu Terrade performed a flawlessly somber cover of the iconic Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” on a Harpejji G16. Terrade’s rendition of the song has garnered quite a number of views on YouTube.

2 Millions of views for “Bohemian Rhapsody”!!!

We previously wrote about this wonderfully unique tapping instrument that employs the principles of guitar, piano, harp and percussion.