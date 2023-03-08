Hank Azaria Talks About ‘The Simpsons’ as Moe Szyslak

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the great Hank Azaria talked about his early career icebreakers and employed the voice of Moe Szyslak to recount his long history with The Simpsons. Azaria also voiced other characters he portrayed and from where their inspiration came.

Earlier in the segment, Azaria talked about his new series Hello Tomorrow on Apple TV.

Hank Azaria talks about his show Hello Tomorrow! before sharing some behind the scenes anecdotes about the show’s special effects and filming.

Here’s the trailer for the retro-galactic series.