The Great Hank Azaria Discusses His Career as an Actor Using a Visual Timeline of the Roles He Played

The very funny and rather prodigious actor Hank Azaria sat down with Vanity Fair to discuss his career, the parts he play and the friendships he’s made through the years. To help frame the discussion, Azaria used a visual timeline that began with his role as Moe Szyslak on The Simpsons in 1989 and went up through current day with the series Brockmire.

Hank Azaria breaks down his legendary career. From playing Moe the bartender on The Simpsons and Phoebe’s boyfriend David on Friends, to acting in Heat, The Birdcage, The Smurfs, and Ray Donovan, take a look at Hank’s career timeline.