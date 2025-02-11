Hank Azaria Tries to See If AI Could Ever Replace His Iconic Character Voices on ‘The Simpsons’

In a rather informative opinion piece for The New York Times the very talented Hank Azaria seriously wondered if AI could ever replace the voice work he does on The Simpsons and set up a voice experiment at The New York Times office to test out his theory. The answer was a resounding “No”, at least for now, as machine learning is missing one crucial component.

Hank Azaria, the man who breathed life into some of the most iconic characters on “The Simpsons,” argues that there is a lot more to voicing a character than just opening your mouth. It’s a full-bodied performance informed by a character’s fears and motivations, by their humanness. And when it comes to the human condition, it takes one to know one — for now at least.