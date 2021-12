Man Attempts to Use a Drone to Decorate Tree in Front of His House With a String of Christmas

A man stood in his driveway and launched a drone carrying a string of Christmas lights with the idea that he could easily decorate a tree in front of his house. Sadly, the weight was too much for the little flying machine to bear and it crashed shortly before it could fly anywhere.

