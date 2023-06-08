Creepy Puppets by Handsome Devil

Han of Handsome Devil Puppets in Austin, Texas creates wonderfully creepy puppets that are incredibly lifelike. The puppets range from original creations to well-known personalities, including Pee Wee Herman, Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, and Magenta from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Pinhead from Hellraiser.

Han says puppets are like an extension of humanity.

Puppets are infinite. Puppets are honest. What you say, they say. What you do, they do. They look like us, but stranger. They are us, but innocent. …The Handsome Devils are each hand-sculpted, piece by piece, and decorated in everything from remnants from the bottom of granny’s jewelry box to bones from a field in my hometown.

via Boing Boing