A Clever Hands-Free Umbrella Made From PVC Plastic

Engineer Sergii Gordieiev of The Q created a very clever hands-free wearable umbrella out of waterproof PVC plastic. He simply cut the pieces of plastic and glued them to the armholes in a progressive overlapping fan that was strung together to prevent separation. Gordieiev then took this modified helmet out for a spin on a rainy day.

I’d like to show you prototype of hands free umbrella made out of PVC plastic. It might need some modifications but it wokrs [sic] and looks futuristic.