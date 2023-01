Shadow Puppet Artist Talks About Creating Interesting Characters With His Hands

60 Second Docs visited with hand shadow artist Philip José Galit to learn more about his chosen craft, how he started, how he creates such interesting characters with his hands, and what it all means to him.

Shadow puppet master Philip José Galit from the Philippines shapeshifts with his fingers. With just his bare hands, a flashlight, and the help of his assistants (aka his parents), he’s able to create myriad shadow illusions.

Here’s more of Galit’s work.