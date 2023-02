How Hand-Painted Manhole Covers in Japan Are Made

Process X went inside a Japanese foundry to document how their colorful storytelling manhole covers are crafted using a combination of automation and artistry. The metal is first melted, poured into molds, and sanded down. After the cover is cooled, the surface is treated with a protective coating and colored in by hand.

Amazing art work on the street! Manhole mass production process.Japanese Manhole cover