An Updated Version of the Hand-Blown Glass Octopus Wine Decanter That’s Easier to Pour and Clean

Josh DeWall of Ignite Glass Studios in Chicago, who previously built an absolutely gorgeous, hand-blown glass wine decanter in the shape of an octopus, shared an update to his creative cephalopodic design.

When concerns were voiced about the pouring and cleaning of the decanter, DeWall demonstrated the ease in which both were accomplished.

Version 2.0 of the Joshua Dewall Octopus Decanter. Pour test. …a lot of people have commented this piece would be difficult to clean…see for yourself

