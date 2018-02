How the Enduring Humanity of Han Solo Makes Him the Most Relatable of the Original Star Wars Trilogy

Hans special power has always been his humanity and we see this in the way that he reaches out to his son…He confronts Kylo as a father, not as some kind of powerful Jedi and the betrayal that follows is especially devastating because Kylo uses his father’s humanity against him.

