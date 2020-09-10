A Unique ‘Nail the Hammerhead Shark’ Crochet Pattern

Blue Square Dinosaur has created a wonderfully unique pattern for yarn artists to crochet their own version of “Nail the Hammerhead Shark”. According to Nail’s creators, this hammerhead is a bit cranky but can be cheered up by a playful squid who likes to tickle him.

Meet Nail, the mega cuddly hammerhead shark! He may look a bit grumpy, but that frown can be turned upside down easily with lots of tickles courtesy of Squid.

The pattern for Nail can be purchased through the Blue Square Dinosaur Etsy Shop.

Pdf pattern for your very own cuddly shark. Written in UK terms with photo tutorials for techniques a beginner may not be used to, but otherwise – not too complicated.

