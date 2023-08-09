A Handy History of Hamburger Helper

Tom Blank of Weird History described the nostalgic history behind Hamburger Helper, which also included Lefty, the company’s iconic white-gloved ambassador. Blank further explained that the original product used too many dishes, so Betty Crocker developed a single skillet meal (just add meat) to help families stretch their limited budget as far as possible regarding dinner. The company introduced Lefty to the world when the product started to fall in popularity.

