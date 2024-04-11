A Dizzying Handmade ‘Hallway Optical Illusion’ Guitar

Burl, the incredibly creative luthier and craftsman of Burl’s Art, built a dizzying “hallway optical illusion” guitar out of wood. Burl and a buddy first created the illusion with strips of wood, using a great deal of math and even more cutting.

First order of business here is to make a blank with the pattern in it, My friend’s lending a hand…the first thing we did was strip out the pieces of maple and walnut into varying thicknesses which is going to be one of the components that’s going to help us achieve that 3D effect.

When the design was finally achieved, Burl did what he normally does and turned it into a gorgeous, playable instrument.