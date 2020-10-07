Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome (previously) has been creating wonderfully intricate Halloween monster pies that range from really spooky monsters to familiar monsters from childhood, including the beloved Grover, aka The Monster at the End of This Book.
Clark-Bojin explained that this was her favorite book while growing up.
And my brother and my favorite book, which we forced my mother to read us over and over and over, was “The Monster at the End of this Book” staring Lovable Furry Old Grover. This pie is my humble homage to my favorite childhood book…