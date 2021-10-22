An Instrumental Tribute to the Hall and Oates Song “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)’

Musician KOSMusic and guest Kevin Bene performed an instrumental tribute cover of the classic Halls and Oates song “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)”, even going so far as to copy a number of the moves, the lighting, and the outfits from the original video for the song.

This is my first collaboration with another musician for a cover and together we have created this tribute to a great classic of the 80s: I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do) by Daryl Hall & John Oates.

Though the duet was done remotely, their video appears seamless.

I asked him to use a black background with a point of light pointed from the top down (to be able to recreate the glow effect of the original music video) and with my big surprise, Kevin did a lot more… not only did he manage to recreate the sax solo note by note, but he also managed to find the correct outfit and made the video, moving like “Charles DeChant” in the original video .

Here’s the original video for the song.

via The Awesomer