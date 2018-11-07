Dutch Artist Captures Beautiful Portraits That Feature Her Long Thick Hair Laid Out Entwined With Flowers

Dutch artist and model Krissy Elisabeth has created a wonderful series of flat lay portraits for which she her long, thick hair is spread out in creative designs and entwined with all sorts of beautiful flowers and leaves. Elisabeth stated that she loves creating original content for her Instagram followers.

Thank you for all the love under my posts and the sweet messages I get on here. I appreciate it so much. Being creative makes me the happiest and I’m so excited to keep creating content for all of you.

via My Modern Met