The Immensely Strong Hafthór Björnsson Carries Strangers Around in a Front Facing Baby Carrier

The immensely strong and wonderfully kind Hafthór “Thor” Björnsson aka The Mountain from Game of Thrones quite humorously offered to carry strangers around in a large front facing baby carrier as a show of his immense strength in a humorous ad for the Norwegian grocery company Kolonial. Thor took an outspoken elder woman to feed the ducks, while a man in a suit asked to be dropped off at home.

Do you know someone who needs giant help this winter? Meet the biggest star in Hollywood. At least physically?

