Composer Gustavo Santaolalla Performs ‘The Last of Us’ Theme on Multiple Instruments

While visiting Fender, the great composer Gustavo Santaolalla performed his arranged theme from The Last of Us, playing multiple instruments, including a “Guitarocko”, which was based on the Ronroco, a stringed instrument from Bolivia.

Accompanying Santaolalla were Joey Waronker on drums, Gabe Witcher on violin, and original “Last of Us” game creator Neil Druckmann on acoustic guitar.

Hear an original arrangement of the Main Theme, performed on his “Guitarocko”: a modified electric guitar inspired by the Ronroco, a traditional stringed instrument of the Andes. This 1-of-1 model, dreamed up by Gustavo himself, features a mini Stratocaster body as the base, a custom bridge for the doubled up stringing arrangement, a custom nut and lipstick pickups.

An Interview With Gustavo Santaolalla

Santaolalla Performing the ‘Last of Us’ Theme Live