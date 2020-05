Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Animator Eric Oh has created “Günther” a rather surreal, but humorous animated short that features a naked hot dog named Günther who dances his way across a quest to find out exactly who he is. Along the way, he comes across some very colorful characters performing all sorts of tasks of the nonsensical variety. Once Günther figures things out, the rest more or less find their own respective place in the world.

Gunther’s journey to discover who he truly is.

