A Giant Girthy Gummy Gherkin, The Mouth Watering Flavor of a Sour Dill Pickle With a Gummy Chew

Vat19 is known for some of their rather creative gummy creations, but none so much as their giant girthy gummy gherkin, a rather realistic pickle (warts and all) that contains all the mouth watering sour dill flavor, but with the texture of a chewy gummy. These gummy gherkins sell out rather quickly, but Vat19 is very good about alerting customers when the item is restocked. The gummy gherkin is also available for purchase through Amazon.

When you’ve got a craving for the unique taste of a pickle, you won’t be satisfied with a simple slice or a spear; you want to dig your hand into the jar and pull out a whole one. That’s why the Gummy Pickle is made with substantial size.Boasting over a quarter pound of solid gummy, the American-made candy is more than enough to sink your teeth into. And instead of a crisp crunch, your mouth will be greeted with soft and chewy gummy

