Musician Brilliantly Builds an Accordion Into a Guitar to Make a Custom ‘Guitardion’

Quebecois musician Eric Coquin Poirier created the “Guitardion”, an accordion that is brilliantly built into the body of a guitar. This marvelous invention allows him to access both instruments much more easily, especially while playing as a one man band.

I am a One Man Band from Québec . I can play the Guitar, accordion and harmonica all at the same time ! I invented the Jam Kick Guitar and Guitardion

Other Musical Inventions by Eric Coquin Poirier

via The Awesomer