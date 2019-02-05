Laughing Squid

Guinness Clear, A Cleverly Subtle Message From the Legendary Irish Brewery to Drink in Moderation

In a very clever and subtle message about drinking in moderation during events like the 2019 Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championships, the legendary Irish brewery touts their brand new Guinness Clear, a questionable translucent version of their distinctive beer, going through much of the same motions as in their more traditional advertising. The actor shows the new beer being poured, examined and imbibed by customers. It’s only at the end when the beer is revealed as something else entirely.

Flavor unlike anything else. A look all of its own made to a time-honored recipes (H20). What else tastes like it? Nothing (so clear). Make it a night you’ll remember with new Guinness Clear.

Here’s an classic Guinness beer advert, for comparison’s sake.

via DesignTAXI




