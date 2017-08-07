David Hasselhoff Stars in Retro Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Music Video ‘Guardians Inferno’

Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marvel and James Gunn released an amusing retro Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 music video for the song “Guardians Inferno” performed by The Sneepers, Gunn’s made up band, and featuring David Hasselhoff. Actors from the film provided plenty of hilarious cameos throughout the video. Marvel’s music video , plus many other bonus features, will be available to view on the Blu-ray and DVD copies of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 releasing August 22nd, 2017. It will become available for digital download on August 8th.

Dust off those far out platforms and enjoy this blast from the past!