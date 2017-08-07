David Hasselhoff Stars in Retro Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Music Video ‘Guardians Inferno’

Laughing Squid

Marvel and James Gunn released an amusing retro Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 music video for the song “Guardians Inferno” performed by The Sneepers, Gunn’s made up band, and featuring David Hasselhoff. Actors from the film provided plenty of hilarious cameos throughout the video. Marvel’s music video , plus many other bonus features, will be available to view on the Blu-ray and DVD copies of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 releasing August 22nd, 2017. It will become available for digital download on August 8th.

