How to Grow Mushrooms on a Book

Gardener Amy Chapman shared how to grow mushrooms on a book by soaking it in boiling water and spreading mushroom spores in between the pages.

This video shows how to grow oyster mushrooms on a book.

To ensure maximum growth, Chapman suggests putting the book into a plastic bag and packing it all into a cardboard box where it will stay cool and damp in a very compact space for three weeks. Once the spores propagate, bring it out into a sunny spot and spritz with water daily.

