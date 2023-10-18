An Amusing Song About Shopping at a Grocery Store

Kate Micucci of the comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates, who previously penned a beautiful tribute song to Mister Rogers, released an adorably amusing song about going shopping at the grocery store. In the video, Micucci happily cavorts about the store, singing about the items she’s going to buy.

This is a song about a magical place… Going to the grocery store And buy a cantelope Go to the grocery store And buy myself a steak Back to the fruit P ick up another cantelope Find the Betty Crocker Gonna bake a birthday cake Oh yeah So many things at the grocery store

Micucci also released “Bucket of Beans”, a song about working a lemonade stand in New York City.