An Amusing Song About Shopping at a Grocery Store

Kate Micucci of the comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates, who previously penned a beautiful tribute song to Mister Rogers, released an adorably amusing song about going shopping at the grocery store. In the video, Micucci happily cavorts about the store, singing about the items she’s going to buy.
This is a song about a magical place… Going to the grocery store
And buy a cantelope
Go to the grocery store
And buy myself a steak
Back to the fruit P
ick up another cantelope
Find the Betty Crocker
Gonna bake a birthday cake
Oh yeah So many things at the grocery store
Micucci also released “Bucket of Beans”, a song about working a lemonade stand in New York City.