Newly Rescued Greyhound Gleefully Enjoys Her First Time on the Beach

A joyous rescued greyhound named Frankie gleefully ran around in circles the very first time she was let off-leash on the beach. Her humans Chris, Ruth and Russ had adopted Frankie just a short while before this trip and wanted her to feel welcome in her new family.

We have had Frankie for just over a month. We let her off the lead on the beach for the first time. I feel quite emotional! That leap of joy at the beginning!!

via Boing Boing