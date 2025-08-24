The Steps Required to Greenlight a Television Show

Ryan Arey of ScreenCrush and his faithful dog Doug the Manger recount the specific steps required for Hollywood to greenlight a new television show.

TV Shows have a long production gestation, which goes through stages like pitching, writing, rewriting (lots of rewriting), development, and production. ScerenCrush guides you through every step of this process to understand how they actually make TV Shows.

Arey talks about how long this process can take and how quickly it can be cancelled at any time, even after the show has been made.

Well, cancellations are all a part of the business. It’s happened to almost every working creative in television, and it can feel like a punch in the gut…This can be a demoralizing process, but when you’re a part of a show that actually reached people and meant something to people, you take the win that your project even got made, dust your shoulders off, and keep following the dream