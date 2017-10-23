Gorgeous Greco-Roman Style Sculptures Carved Out of Quartz, Bronze and Semi-Precious Stone

He made his debut in 2006, winning the 12th edition of the Biennial of Young Artists from Mediterranean Europe. From that moment on, he began participating in a succession of Italian and international group shows and solo exhibitions, such as the Alexandria Biennale in Egypt and the 54th Venice Biennale (as part of the Italian Pavilion). The subject of a number of publications and articles in contemporary art magazines, he has won several prestigious contemporary art awards, including the Henraux Foundation International Sculpture Award in 2014.

Italian contemporary sculptor Massimiliano Pelletti creates absolutely stunning Classical style busts and sculptures that are crafted out of quartz , bronze , marble and semi-precious stone such as black soapstone , many of which feature the tactile textures of both the smoothness of the finished medium matched with its unfinished original state. Pelletti has won numerous awards for this unique style and has shown his work around the world.

