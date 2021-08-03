How a Wonderful Great Dane Helped a Girl With a Genetic Bone Condition Walk Without Assistance

An incredibly heartwarming clip from the Smithsonian Channel series Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs tells the story of how a wonderful Great Dane named George (previously) helped a young girl named Bella live an active life despite her physical limitations.

Bella was born with Morquio Syndrome, a genetic condition that affects bone development, which makes walking difficult. With the help of George, Bella can now not only walk but ride a bike and swim, things that she was told she’d never be able to do. So long as George is nearby to help, Bella can do anything she sets her mind to do.

George, a Great Dane, has a special bond with Bella, a young child with a genetic disease that affects her spine and bones. It’s a bond based on mutual trust and care.

George came to Bella through the Service Dog Project, a non-profit organization that matches specially trained Great Danes with people who need them.

DP’s main mission is to breed, raise, train, and donate certified service dogs to people who experience difficulty with their balance or mobility. These partnerships often help to enhance the recipient’s quality of life as they attain greater independence.

They also have an adorable puppy cam on-premises.