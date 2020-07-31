A Pair of Lazy Gray Wolves Howl While Lying Down

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A pair of absolutely beautiful but rather lazy wolves named Zephyr and Alawa who live at the Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem, NY, began howling loudly upon hearing another wolf elsewhere. This continued for over two minutes as they relaxed lying down on the ground. When it was all done, both Zephyr and Alawa went right back to sleep.

Why get up when you can howl lying down? Alawa (front and lazy) and Zephyr are captive-born gray wolves at the Wolf Conservation Center (WCC), a 501c3 non-profit organization, in South Salem, NY.

These two, along with another gray wolf named Nikai are the best of friends.

via The Kid Should See This