Former ‘Mythbusters’ Host Grant Imahara Builds an Animatronic Baby Yoda to Visit Children’s Hospitals

Grant Imahara (previously), a Robot builder, modelmaker, and former TV host on Mythbusters created an incredible 3D printed animatronic version of the wildly popular Baby Yoda character, aka “The Child”, from the Disney+ series The Mandolorian (previously).
Imhara enlisted the assistance of propmaker SaltiestHime and costumer Lindsay Hamilton to ensure every detail was perfect. Once all the programming is finished, Imhara will be taking his Baby Yoda on a tour of children’s hospitals across the United States.
Pleased to present my newest creation: a fully animatronic Baby Yoda. Special thx to @SaltiestHime for silicone skin/paint/hair, @thelindsayjane for the coat and Project 842 for the digital model. Touring children’s hospitals starting in April! #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian #Starwars pic.twitter.com/XsDqGtEHt6
— Grant Imahara (@grantimahara) March 6, 2020
via Nerdist