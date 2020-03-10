Laughing Squid

Former ‘Mythbusters’ Host Grant Imahara Builds an Animatronic Baby Yoda to Visit Children’s Hospitals

Grant Imahara (previously), a Robot builder, modelmaker, and former TV host on Mythbusters created an incredible 3D printed animatronic version of the wildly popular Baby Yoda character, aka “The Child”, from the Disney+ series The Mandolorian (previously).

Imhara enlisted the assistance of propmaker SaltiestHime and costumer Lindsay Hamilton to ensure every detail was perfect. Once all the programming is finished, Imhara will be taking his Baby Yoda on a tour of children’s hospitals across the United States.

